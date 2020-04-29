Needham Keeps a Buy Rating on NeoGenomics (NEO)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on NeoGenomics (NEO), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 75.4% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

NeoGenomics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Stephens also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.97 and a one-year low of $18.53. Currently, NeoGenomics has an average volume of 930.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NEO in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Steven C. Jones, a Director at NEO bought 125,000 shares for a total of $597,500.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the following two segments: Clinical and Pharma Services. The Clinical Services segment offers clinical cancer testing services to community-based pathologists. The Pharma Services segments supports pharmaceutical firms in their drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials and research. The Clinical Services Segment provides various clinical testing services to community-based pathology practices, hospital pathology labs and academic centers with reimbursement from various payers including client direct billing, commercial insurance, Medicare and other government payers, and patients. The Pharma Services segment: provides comprehensive testing services in supports pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs from discovery to commercialization. Its services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.