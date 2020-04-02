Needham Keeps a Buy Rating on Luckin Coffee (LK)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Luckin Coffee (LK), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 42.1% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, Viomi Technology Co, and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Luckin Coffee with a $46.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.39 and a one-year low of $13.71. Currently, Luckin Coffee has an average volume of 15.96M.

Luckin Coffee, Inc. manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses. It procures coffee machines and coffee condiments from renowned global suppliers such as Schaerer. The company was founded by Zhi Ya Qian in October 2017 and is headquartered in Fujian, China.