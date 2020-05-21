Needham Keeps a Buy Rating on Endava (DAVA)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Endava (DAVA) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 61.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Endava has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Endava’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $85.9 million and GAAP net loss of $13.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.83 million and had a net profit of $7.42 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.