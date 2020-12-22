Needham Keeps a Buy Rating on Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 70.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. with a $49.67 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DCT in relation to earlier this year.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc is a technology company. The company is one of the leading SaaS provider of core systems for the P&C insurance industry. The product portfolio includes distribution management, reinsurance management, digital management, and other services.