Needham Keeps a Buy Rating on Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 58.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Tyler Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceridian HCM Holding with a $72.31 average price target.

Ceridian HCM Holding’s market cap is currently $7.81B and has a P/E ratio of 99.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -29.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDAY in relation to earlier this year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.