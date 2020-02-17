Needham Keeps a Buy Rating on Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report issued on February 13, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Agios Pharma (AGIO), with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agios Pharma with a $64.38 average price target, implying a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $68.94 and a one-year low of $28.36. Currently, Agios Pharma has an average volume of 728.7K.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

