Needham Issues a Hold Rating on Stryker (SYK)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Stryker (SYK). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.22, close to its 52-week high of $241.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 61.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Stryker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $235.46, representing a 5.0% upside. In a report issued on October 29, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Stryker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.74 billion and net profit of $621 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.59 billion and had a net profit of $466 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stryker Corp. engages in providing medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The Medsurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling, and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.