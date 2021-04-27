Needham Issues a Hold Rating on Steris (STE)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Hold rating to Steris (STE) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.47, close to its 52-week high of $216.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Steris with a $227.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $216.74 and a one-year low of $138.66. Currently, Steris has an average volume of 630.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STE in relation to earlier this year.

STERIS Plc (Ireland) engages in the manufacture of medical and surgical equipment. The company was founded on December 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.