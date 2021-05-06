Needham Issues a Hold Rating on Radware (RDWR)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Radware (RDWR) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 61.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.50, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $31.96 and a one-year low of $21.66. Currently, Radware has an average volume of 354.3K.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.