Needham Issues a Hold Rating on Qudian (QD)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Hold rating to Qudian (QD) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.25, close to its 52-week low of $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

Qudian has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Qudian’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion and net profit of $179 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.22 billion and had a net profit of $1.14 billion.

Qudian Inc. provides online credit products. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience in China. The company offers mall credit products, which are comprised of cash credit products and merchandise credit products, as well as budget auto financing products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.