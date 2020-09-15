Needham Issues a Hold Rating on Masimo (MASI)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Hold rating to Masimo (MASI) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $227.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 59.7% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Masimo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $254.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Masimo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $301 million and net profit of $55.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $230 million and had a net profit of $44.89 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More on MASI: