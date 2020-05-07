Needham Issues a Hold Rating on Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Exlservice Holdings (EXLS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 58.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Exlservice Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.43, representing a 4.9% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Exlservice Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.13B and has a P/E ratio of 31.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.64.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation, and Logistics; Finance and Accounting; Analytics; and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting services. The company was founded by Vikram Talwar and Rohit Kapoor in April 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.