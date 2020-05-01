Needham Issues a Hold Rating on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Columbia Sportswear (COLM). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.6% and a 33.3% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Lululemon Athletica, and Oxford Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Columbia Sportswear with a $92.88 average price target, representing a 25.5% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $109.45 and a one-year low of $51.82. Currently, Columbia Sportswear has an average volume of 500.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COLM in relation to earlier this year.

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada. The company was founded by Paul Lamfrom and Marie Lamfrom in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.