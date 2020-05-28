Needham Issues a Hold Rating on Coherent (COHR)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Coherent (COHR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $149.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coherent with a $157.50 average price target.

Based on Coherent’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $321 million and net profit of $5.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $383 million and had a net profit of $35.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of COHR in relation to earlier this year.

Coherent, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS) business segments. The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications. The ILS segment covers laser sources, sub-systems, and tools primarily used for industrial laser materials processing. The company was founded by Eugene Watson on May 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.