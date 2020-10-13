Needham Issues a Hold Rating on Cloudera (CLDR)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Hold rating to Cloudera (CLDR) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cloudera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

Based on Cloudera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $214 million and GAAP net loss of $36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $197 million and had a GAAP net loss of $87.04 million.

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions. It offers enterprise data hub, data warehouse, sata science and engineering, operational database, Cloudera DataFlow (CDF), Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), and data science workbench. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. The company was founded in 2008 by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

