Needham Issues a Hold Rating on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Cirrus Logic (CRUS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.86, close to its 52-week high of $103.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 64.3% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cirrus Logic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.00, which is a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $103.25 and a one-year low of $47.04. Currently, Cirrus Logic has an average volume of 508.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRUS in relation to earlier this year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

