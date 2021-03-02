Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Needham analyst Richard Valera assigned a Buy rating to Zoom Video Communications (ZM) today and set a price target of $540.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $409.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 69.5% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Altair Engineering, Trimble Navigation, and Vonage Holdings.

Zoom Video Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $498.92, representing a 28.4% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $588.84 and a one-year low of $100.88. Currently, Zoom Video Communications has an average volume of 5.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZM in relation to earlier this year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations. It focuses on customer and employee happiness, a video-first cloud architecture, recognized market leadership, viral demand, an efficient go-to-market strategy, and robust customer support. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

