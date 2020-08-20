Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Vir Biotechnology (VIR), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 42.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vir Biotechnology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.00, a -7.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $75.00 and a one-year low of $11.65. Currently, Vir Biotechnology has an average volume of 1.31M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. engages in the provision of technologies to treat and prevent infectious diseases. Its technology platforms include antibody, T cell, innate immunity, and siRNA. The company was founded by Robert Taylor Nelsen, Klaus Frueh, Jay Parrish, Lawrence Corey, and Louis Picker in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.