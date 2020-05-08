Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Upland Software (UPLD)

Christine Brown- May 8, 2020, 6:47 AM EDT

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Upland Software (UPLD) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Upland Software with a $45.20 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $54.87 and a one-year low of $20.75. Currently, Upland Software has an average volume of 318.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations. Its applications address enterprise work challenges in the following categories: Project & Information Technology Management, Workflow Automation, and Digital Engagement. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts