Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Upland Software (UPLD)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Upland Software (UPLD) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Upland Software with a $59.57 average price target, representing a 46.3% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Based on Upland Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $73.97 million and GAAP net loss of $20.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.08 million.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations. Its applications address enterprise work challenges in the following categories: Project & Information Technology Management, Workflow Automation, and Digital Engagement. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.