Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.00, close to its 52-week high of $47.31.

Stringer has an average return of 25.8% when recommending Stoke Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is ranked #4419 out of 7079 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoke Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.71.

The company has a one-year high of $47.31 and a one-year low of $15.82. Currently, Stoke Therapeutics has an average volume of 86.47K.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It is a biotechnology firm that focuses to increase gene expression to treat severe genetic diseases, including genetic conditions affecting the central nervous system, eye, ear, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.