Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Stitch Fix (SFIX), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 46.6% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Columbia Sportswear, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stitch Fix with a $67.63 average price target, a -7.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Based on Stitch Fix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $490 million and net profit of $9.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $445 million and had a GAAP net loss of $178K.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.