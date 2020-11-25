Needham Issues a Buy Rating on So-Young International (SY)

Brian Anderson- November 25, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to So-Young International (SY) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 59.6% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

Currently, the analyst consensus on So-Young International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on So-Young International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $183 million and GAAP net loss of $35.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $206 million and had a net profit of $45.91 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts