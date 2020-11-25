Needham Issues a Buy Rating on So-Young International (SY)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to So-Young International (SY) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 59.6% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

Currently, the analyst consensus on So-Young International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Based on So-Young International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $183 million and GAAP net loss of $35.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $206 million and had a net profit of $45.91 million.

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.