Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Smart Global Holdings (SGH) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Silicon Laboratories.

Smart Global Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.33, representing a 27.6% upside. In a report issued on July 1, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.08 and a one-year low of $16.42. Currently, Smart Global Holdings has an average volume of 205.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SGH in relation to earlier this year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty memory solutions and services to the electronics industry. It deals with the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense markets. It has a product line that includes DRAM and Flash memory technologies. The company is founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.