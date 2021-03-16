Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Shattuck Labs (STTK)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Shattuck Labs (STTK), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 50.5% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Shattuck Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00.

Shattuck Labs Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of dual-sided fusion proteins as an entirely new class of biologic medicine. The company’s product candidate, SL-172154, has been rationally designed to simultaneously inhibit the CD47/SIRPa checkpoint interaction to restore an anti-tumor immune response and to activate the CD40 costimulatory receptor to bolster an immune response. Its product candidate, SL-279252, which is being developed in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals, or Takeda, has been rationally designed to simultaneously inhibit the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction and activate the OX40 receptor.

