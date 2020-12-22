Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 47.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.14, a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $1.3B and has a P/E ratio of -9.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RYTM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. It focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity. The firm rapidly develops setmelanotide for rare genetic disorders of obesity caused by MC4 pathway deficiencies and provides advance setmelanotide for POMC deficiency obesity and LEPR deficiency obesity as first indications in upstream MC4 pathway deficiencies. The company was founded by Bart Henderson in February 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.