Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 41.6% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00.

Based on Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.25 million.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. It develops Vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker. The company was founded by Tadataka Yamada, David Socks, Azmi Nabulsi, Aditya Kohli, and Roger Ulrich on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL.