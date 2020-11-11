Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

Howard Kim- November 11, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 43.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $64.54 and a one-year low of $18.51. Currently, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 47.69K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. It develops Vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker. The company was founded by Tadataka Yamada, David Socks, Azmi Nabulsi, Aditya Kohli, and Roger Ulrich on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts