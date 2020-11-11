Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 43.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $64.54 and a one-year low of $18.51. Currently, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 47.69K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. It develops Vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker. The company was founded by Tadataka Yamada, David Socks, Azmi Nabulsi, Aditya Kohli, and Roger Ulrich on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL.