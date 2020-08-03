Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Maxlinear (MXL)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Maxlinear (MXL) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.78, close to its 52-week high of $28.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 77.9% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxlinear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Roth Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Maxlinear’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $65.22 million and GAAP net loss of $21.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.23 million.

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.