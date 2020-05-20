Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Kornit Digital (KRNT), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 61.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kornit Digital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.40, implying a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Kornit Digital’s market cap is currently $1.46B and has a P/E ratio of 141.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.38.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches. The company was founded by Ofer Ben-Zur on January 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.