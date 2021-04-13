Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Invacare (IVC)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Invacare (IVC) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 72.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invacare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

Based on Invacare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $224 million and GAAP net loss of $5.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $233 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.68 million.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. It operates through the following segments: Europe, NA/HME, Institutional Products Group, and Asia Pacific. The Europe segment involves in the sale of lifestyle, mobility and seating, and respiratory therapy products, as well as medical equipment, health care furnishings and accessory products. The NA/HME segment sells each of the three primary product lines including lifestyle, mobility and seating, and respiratory therapy products. The Institutional Products Group segment sells, and rented long-term care medical equipment, health care furnishings, and accessory products. The Asia Pacific segment is the sale of products similar to NA/HME and Institutional Products Group segments such as lifestyle, mobility and seating, and respiratory therapy products, as well as medical equipment, health care furnishings and accessory products. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.