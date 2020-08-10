Needham Issues a Buy Rating on GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 68.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Tyler Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GTY Technology Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.39 and a one-year low of $2.81. Currently, GTY Technology Holdings has an average volume of 123.1K.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is blank check company. The company currently does not have any operations. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

