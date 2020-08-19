Needham Issues a Buy Rating on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report issued on August 17, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 47.3% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

G1 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.25, which is a 277.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.80 and a one-year low of $8.80. Currently, G1 Therapeutics has an average volume of 606.5K.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.