Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Electronic Arts (EA)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Electronic Arts (EA), with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $128.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 65.2% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Electronic Arts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $152.25, implying a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, KeyBanc also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $147.36 and a one-year low of $85.69. Currently, Electronic Arts has an average volume of 2.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 153 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EA in relation to earlier this year.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

