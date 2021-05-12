Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Dynatrace (DT)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to Dynatrace (DT) today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Dynatrace has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.75, a 43.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Based on Dynatrace’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $183 million and net profit of $18.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $143 million and had a net profit of $1.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Dynatrace, Inc. offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.