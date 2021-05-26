Needham Issues a Buy Rating on DoubleVerify Holdings (DV)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 63.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, CuriosityStream, and Discovery Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DoubleVerify Holdings with a $39.56 average price target, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report issued on May 17, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. The Authentic Ad ensures that a digital ad was delivered in a brand-safe setting, completely viewable, by a real individual, and in the expected geography, is one of its solutions. It generates revenues from its advertisement customers by charging a Measured Transaction Fee on the volume of Media Transactions Measured on the software platform.