Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cornerstone Ondemand is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.00, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.45 and a one-year low of $22.22. Currently, Cornerstone Ondemand has an average volume of 521.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CSOD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Adam Weiss, the CAO of CSOD bought 17,000 shares for a total of $150,960.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It is also involved in providing support packages; client success framework; technical consulting; and content, implementation, business consulting, and educational services. The company was founded by Adam L. Miller, Steven D. Seymour, and Perry A. Wallack on May 24, 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.