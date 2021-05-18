Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cornerstone Ondemand is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.25, implying a 59.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Cornerstone Ondemand’s market cap is currently $2.88B and has a P/E ratio of -71.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSOD in relation to earlier this year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It is also involved in providing support packages; client success framework; technical consulting; and content, implementation, business consulting, and educational services. The company was founded by Adam L. Miller, Steven D. Seymour, and Perry A. Wallack on May 24, 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.