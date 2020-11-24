Needham Issues a Buy Rating on China Online Education Group (COE)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to China Online Education Group (COE) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 61.8% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, So-Young International, and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

Currently, the analyst consensus on China Online Education Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a one-year high of $37.19 and a one-year low of $5.48. Currently, China Online Education Group has an average volume of 17.84K.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.