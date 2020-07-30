Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cardiovascular Systems (CSII), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 61.5% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardiovascular Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.83, implying a 46.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on Cardiovascular Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $61.18 million and GAAP net loss of $2.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.31 million and had a net profit of $672K.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.