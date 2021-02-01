Needham Issues a Buy Rating on C3ai (AI)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to C3ai (AI) today and set a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $139.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 71.6% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on C3ai is a Hold with an average price target of $144.89.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on C3ai’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.34 million and GAAP net loss of $14.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $323K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive application development and runtime environment that is designed to allow customers to rapidly design, develop, and deploy Enterprise AI applications of any type; C3 AI Applications, include a large and growing family of industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions that can be immediately installed and deployed; and C3.ai Ex Machina, analytics for applying data science to every-day business decisions.