Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Athersys (ATHX)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Athersys (ATHX), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 46.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athersys is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.33.

Based on Athersys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.96 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATHX in relation to earlier this year.

Athersys, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas. The company was founded by John J. Harrington and Gil van Bokkelen on October 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.