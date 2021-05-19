Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Annexon Biosciences (ANNX)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to Annexon Biosciences (ANNX) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.7% and a 23.7% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Annexon Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Annexon Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.19 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.94 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. Its pipeline is based on its platform technology addressing well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease processes, both of which are triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. Its pipeline of product candidates is designed to block the activity of C1q and the entire classical complement pathway in a broad set of complement-mediated diseases. Its product candidates are ANX005; ANX007; and ANX009.