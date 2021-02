Needham Issues a Buy Rating on Allot (ALLT)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Allot (ALLT), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.08, equals to its 52-week high of $17.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 68.5% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Acacia Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

Allot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

The company has a one-year high of $17.08 and a one-year low of $6.44. Currently, Allot has an average volume of 350.5K.

Allot Ltd. engages in the development and provision of network intelligence and security solutions for mobile, fixed service providers, enterprises. The firm offers analytics, traffic management, policy control and charging, and service enablement platforms. It also provides maintenance, support services, and professional services including installation and training. The company was founded by Yigal Jacoby and Michael Shurman on November 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.