Needham Initiates a Hold Rating on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

In a report released today, David Saxon from Needham initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $211.10, close to its 52-week high of $232.58.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Irhythm Technologies with a $210.86 average price target, a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $232.58 and a one-year low of $56.24. Currently, Irhythm Technologies has an average volume of 400.4K.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company, which engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers ZIO which diagnose many arrhythmias, avoiding multiple indeterminate tests, allowing for appropriate medical intervention, and prevents serious downstream medical events. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.