Needham Initiates a Hold Rating on Columbia Care (CCHWF)

Columbia Care (CCHWF) received a Hold rating from Needham analyst Matt McGinley today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.8% and a 80.0% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Care is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.83.

The company has a one-year high of $5.30 and a one-year low of $0.78. Currently, Columbia Care has an average volume of 86.62K.

Columbia Care, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

