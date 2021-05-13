Needham Initiates a Hold Rating on American Well (AMWL)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald initiated coverage with a Hold rating on American Well (AMWL) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.82, close to its 52-week low of $11.89.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 62.4% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Well is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.20, which is an 110.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $43.75 and a one-year low of $11.89. Currently, American Well has an average volume of 3.59M.

American Well Corp is a telehealth company enabling digital delivery of care for its customers. Its platform, Amwell, enables care delivery across the full healthcare continuum – from primary and urgent care in the home to high acuity specialty consults, such as telestroke and telepsychiatry, in the hospital. It provides both on-demand and scheduled consultations.