Needham Initiates a Buy Rating on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Vir Biotechnology (VIR) and a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 43.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Vir Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00.

Based on Vir Biotechnology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $66.99 million and GAAP net loss of $31.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VIR in relation to earlier this year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. engages in the provision of technologies to treat and prevent infectious diseases. Its technology platforms include antibody, T cell, innate immunity, and siRNA. The company was founded by Robert Taylor Nelsen, Klaus Frueh, Jay Parrish, Lawrence Corey, and Louis Picker in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

