Needham Initiates a Buy Rating on Shutterstock (SSTK)

Shutterstock (SSTK) received a Buy rating and a $50.00 price target from Needham analyst Brad Erickson today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 51.9% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shutterstock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Shutterstock’s market cap is currently $1.38B and has a P/E ratio of 81.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.49.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial. The Other Category segment comprises of webdam. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.