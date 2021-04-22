Needham Initiates a Buy Rating on Jamf Holding (JAMF)

In a report released today, Joshua Reilly from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Jamf Holding (JAMF) and a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Reilly is ranked #4296 out of 7461 analysts.

Jamf Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.71.

Jamf Holding’s market cap is currently $4.12B and has a P/E ratio of -213.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 57.68.

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies, connect, manage and protect Apple products, apps and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.